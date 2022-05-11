TD Asset Management Inc. Has $253.77 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $253,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $600.35. 1,170,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.83 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $702.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

