TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,577,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,291.69. 1,557,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,599.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,750.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,483 shares of company stock worth $125,837,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

