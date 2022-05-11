TD Asset Management Inc. Has $151.32 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $151,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,948,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.39. 2,643,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

