TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70,294 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $427,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 89,015 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,254. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

