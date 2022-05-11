TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564,850 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $330,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $168.24. 7,032,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

