TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,822,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 902,599 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.4% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,688,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 1,916,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,551. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

