TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Eaton worth $259,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

