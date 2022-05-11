TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 380.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $227,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,529,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,746. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

