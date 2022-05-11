TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 386,956 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Intuit worth $628,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intuit by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.19. 2,270,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,334. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.77 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.