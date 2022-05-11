TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,171,229 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Hologic worth $203,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 2,230,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

