TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,196. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The firm has a market cap of C$68.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$71.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.79.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,338 shares of company stock worth $507,515 and have sold 129,624 shares worth $8,952,248.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.