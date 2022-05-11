TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Issues Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. TaskUs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

TASK opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TASK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

