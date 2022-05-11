Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.11. 3,742,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

