Taraxa (TARA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $904,767.00

Taraxa (TARA) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $904,767.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Taraxa

Taraxa is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

