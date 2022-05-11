Tap 1-Day Volume Tops $3,761.00 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $381,045.30 and $3,761.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 59.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

