T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by an average of 37.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.99. 38,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,640. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.