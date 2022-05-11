T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

TMUS opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

