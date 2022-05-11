Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Sysco by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

