SYNC Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,851.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,851.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,122,278 coins and its circulating supply is 124,567,741 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

