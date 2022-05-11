Swop 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49,605.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $49,605.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swop has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00007425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00558527 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.92 or 2.06635869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.41 or 0.07201468 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,262,478 coins and its circulating supply is 2,226,354 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

