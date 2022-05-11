Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 174,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,486. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

