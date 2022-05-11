Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,169. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $247.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
