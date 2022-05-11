Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,868,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

