Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.09.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.38.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.