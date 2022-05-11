Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

