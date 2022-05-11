Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 10,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

