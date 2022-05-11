SuperLauncher Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,358.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00516204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036269 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,251.31 or 1.95330303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.99 or 0.07497315 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,066 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

