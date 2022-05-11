Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $8.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of SUNL stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
