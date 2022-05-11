Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will post $670.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $618.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

