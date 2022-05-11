Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $21.86 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and $6.83 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,700.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

