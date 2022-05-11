Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,618. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 440.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

