StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

BIP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,897. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,565,000 after acquiring an additional 531,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

