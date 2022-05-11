Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

PTON stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after buying an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

