Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.66

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 42528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

