Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sterling Check stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on STER shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 1,290.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

