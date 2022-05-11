Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%.
NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
