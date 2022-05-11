Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

