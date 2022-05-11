Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.37 and a 12 month high of C$56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

