Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.0579 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $777,769.62 and $260,652.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00542111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.97 or 1.98181991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.81 or 0.07273466 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

