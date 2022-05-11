SSE’s (SSE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SSE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($21.27).

Get SSE alerts:

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,816.80 ($22.40) on Wednesday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,433.50 ($17.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,890 ($23.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,748.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,658.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.