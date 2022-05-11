SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.27

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.27 and last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

