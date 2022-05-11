SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $75.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

SSAAY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

