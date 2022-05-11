SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

