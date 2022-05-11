SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.