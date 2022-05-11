SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.73.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.