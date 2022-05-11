Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

SII stock traded down C$1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.76. 38,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.72 and a 52 week high of C$71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.