Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.91

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 8192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.