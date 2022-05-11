Splinterlands Market Cap Achieves $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00564480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,909.48 or 2.08742897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.60 or 0.07145690 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.