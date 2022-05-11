Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) EVP Acquires $41,025.27 in Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SR stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. 413,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.19. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spire by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.