Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) PT Lowered to £111.10 at UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,681.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.41.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

