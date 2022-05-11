Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10,675.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as £106.75 ($131.61) and last traded at £108.85 ($134.20), with a volume of 52740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £108.45 ($133.71).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($161.76) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($167.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($129.45) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £122.02 ($150.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of £122.22 and a 200-day moving average of £137.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.20) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £125 ($154.11) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($243,496.49). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total value of £656,943 ($809,940.82).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

