Spin Master Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price for the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.92.

TOY opened at C$43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

